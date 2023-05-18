In recent years, the soft drink consumption has been on the rise, becoming a regular part of many people’s diets. However, health experts warn about the dyears that this habit can cause in the body.

A recent study by nutrition researchers reveals that excessive soft drink consumption can have significant negative effects on health. One of the main problems associated with these drinks is their high sugar content, which can lead to weight gain and obesity.

Regular intake of soft drinks sweetened with high fructose corn syrup has been linked to an increased risk of developing insulin resistance and obesity, conditions that increase the chance of metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and heart problems.

Besides metabolic problems, excessive consumption of soft drinks can have a negative impact on dental health. These drinks, due to their acidity and high sugar content, can erode tooth enamel, increasing the risk of cavities and damaging oral health in the long term. Experts recommend limiting the consumption of sugary soft drinks and opting for healthier alternatives such as water or natural juices in moderation.

How to prepare a homemade soda with a Cofepris recipe

Aware of the importance of reducing the consumption of sugary soft drinks, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) has shared a recipe to create a homemade sugar-free soda that you can enjoy without worries. This recipe, which uses ginger as the main ingredient, is a refreshing and healthy alternative.

To prepare the ginger ale concentrate, you will need the following ingredients: 1 piece of ginger of 120 grams (washed and cut into thin slices), 750 ml of water, juice of 3 lemons and honey or sugar to taste. The procedure is simple and does not require specialized equipment.

Start by boiling a cup of water, and once it reaches a boil, add the ginger and cook over high heat for one minute. Then, turn off the heat and add the lemon juice, cover the saucepan and let sit for five minutes. Next, strain the water and use a wooden masher to extract the most flavor from the ginger. Allow the liquid to cool, then pour it into a bottle, cover it and shake it to mix the flavors well.

The resulting concentrate can be used to prepare your own sugar-free soft drink. Simply add a bit of the concentrate to your glass, sweeten it with honey or sugar to taste, and top off the glass with mineral water. Ready! Now you can enjoy a refreshing and delicious soft drink without the high levels of sugar present in commercial drinks.

This recipe provided by Profeco is an excellent option for those who want to reduce their sugar intake and take care of their health. In addition, the average cost of the preparation is only 21 pesos, which makes it an economical and accessible option.

Remember that ginger ale concentrate has an expiration date of 15 days in the refrigerator.so it is important to consume it within that period to enjoy its optimal freshness and flavor.

Don’t wait any longer and try this delicious alternative to conventional soda. Create your own sugar free soda and enjoy a refreshing and healthy drink. Your body will thank you.