Aviation | Finnair’s flight captain made an extra lap due to the northern lights

On the night between Sunday and Monday, the northern lights were visible in the sky all the way to the southern parts of Finland.

Finnair the Sunday evening flight from Kuusamo to Helsinki took a memorable turn for the passengers. The flight made an extra lap in the upper air so that all passengers could see the aurora borealis weaving across the sky.

The Flightradar website, which follows air traffic, and a government professional have reported on the matter on Twitter, among others Kirsi Komi.

“Many thanks to the captain of Finnair flight AY488, who flew from KAO tonight [Kuusamosta] to HEL [Helsinkiin] and did an extra 360-degree turn so all passengers could enjoy the magic,” Komi wrote in his update.

Finnair’s communications confirm that the reason for the extra flight was really the beautiful northern lights.

“The captain of the flight had made the decision to make an extra round roughly above Suomussalmi and Puolanga, so that everyone in the cabin could see the wonderful northern lights,” the communication says.

The Meteorological Institute said on Monday, that the Earth has been in the fast solar wind caused by the opening of the corona since Sunday. Thanks to that, the sunny weather has been stormy.

On Sunday, a coronal mass eruption left the Sun, thanks to which the aurora borealis was visible in the sky.

On Monday, HS gathered together readers’ photos that show the aurora borealis shining in the sky between Sunday and Monday.

In Lapland, aurora borealis are common even during calm space weather, but in the southern parts of Finland they are rarer. The visibility of the northern lights is also affected by, for example, cloudiness. On Sunday evening, the weather in Finland was mostly clear.

