Thursday, May 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Aviation | According to Flightradar, the Russian plane would have made a Z-shaped bend in the Gulf of Finland: “No rational explanation”

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 4, 2023
in World Europe
0
Aviation | According to Flightradar, the Russian plane would have made a Z-shaped bend in the Gulf of Finland: “No rational explanation”

According to the managing director of Fintraffic’s air traffic control, a passenger plane could not even do such a maneuver. According to him, Flightradar24 has had errors in flight routes.

Flight information service Followers of Flightradar24 were puzzled on Wednesday evening by the strange flight path of the Russian plane shown by the service. According to the service, the Ural Airlines passenger plane on its way from Moscow to Kaliningrad would have made very sharp Z-shaped turns south of Loviisa.

The plane flew in the Gulf of Finland at the same time as the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi was with a surprise visit to Helsinki. Russia has used the letter Z as a symbol of the Russian war of aggression.

Traffic management company CEO of Fintraffic air traffic control Raine Luojus according to this, it is impossible that the plane would have actually performed such a maneuver. He himself still works in air traffic control.

See also  Karl Lauterbach as a guest at an important carnival event

“In my opinion, there would be no reasonable explanation for such a thing. You can’t do that with a passenger plane,” says Luojus.

In addition, Finnish air traffic control monitors the planes flying in that area. According to Luojus, such a strange bend in the flight path would have been detected, but Finnish air traffic control has not had any information about it.

According to Luojus, Flightradar24 has had errors in flight routes.

#Aviation #Flightradar #Russian #plane #Zshaped #bend #Gulf #Finland #rational #explanation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
What is known about a minor who killed nine people in a school in Belgrade

What is known about a minor who killed nine people in a school in Belgrade

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result