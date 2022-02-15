Even with more than 70% of the population vaccinated with two doses or a single application, Brazil still has a moving average of deaths from covid above 800. Experts point out that most victims are elderly, vulnerable and not immunized. In this context, the high transmissibility of the Ômicron strain has increased hospitalizations in ward and ICU beds in practically the entire country.

In São Paulo, for example, a third of deaths from the coronavirus are of people who did not complete the vaccination schedule. The rest are patients with some serious comorbidity, whose condition is aggravated by covid. Another important data pointed out by research on the impact of the Ômicron variant is that the two doses of available vaccines continue to reduce the risk of severe cases of the disease, but there is a loss of part of the protection. Therefore, some places are already applying the fourth dose.

The impact of long covid is also studied by experts. That is, many who caught the disease long ago are still feeling the reflection of it, and it can even lead to death. “Covid is not independent. There is interaction and we already know that”, explains Marcia Castro, a professor at the Harvard School of Public Health, noting that recently the journal Nature Medicine published an article about this.

Two numbers in January’s death toll draw attention. In January 2019, for example, 1,337 people died of stroke. In the first month of this year, there were 10,326 deaths. In cardiovascular diseases, if in 2019 the number was 5,968, in January of this year it reached 14,703. “There is a significant increase in stroke, heart attack, pneumonia. So there are several questions and, when we have more data, we will be able to understand”, he continues.

“The numbers indicate that it may be the effect of the long covid, which contributes to cardiac complications. Studies show that even those who have had a mild symptom have a higher risk of developing this disease,” he says. Marcia recalls that other data are needed to better investigate the topic. “The analysis that will have to be done from now on is to look to see if the person who died from a chronic disease had covid at some point before.”

In addition to the increase in chronic diseases, there is also an increase in cases of pneumonia and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. Marcia believes that this may be an indicator of greater movement of people compared to a year ago, when many places still had social restrictions.

Data scientist and coordinator of the Covid-19 Analysis Network, Isaac Schrarstzhaupt understands that the rise in deaths in January was not influenced by the data blackout that affected the country between December and the beginning of this year, since, he explains, the “deaths (registered) in the registry offices are independent of the RNDS (National Health Data Network)”.

He ponders, moreover, that, despite the country having gone through a higher peak of deaths in the first half of last year compared to this year, not only the occupation of beds influences the increase in deaths from other causes, but also other causes. factors. One of them, difficult to measure, would be the excess of late appointments and routine exams, due to the more than two years of pandemic.

Schrarstzhaupt also highlights that there are many cases that are underreported. “We don’t really test. Imagine if there was no vaccine? It would have been a massacre,” she said.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

