It starts with an accident on the trampoline. Dylana van der Velden, who is then 8 years old, jumps and unfortunately ends up between the feathers. Her parents discover a lump on the inside of Dylana’s calf. It turns out not to be a harmless swelling, but a tumor. Thanks to new research by the Princess Máxima Center in Utrecht, this was quickly discovered and treated.

