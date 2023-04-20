This came during Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s participation – remotely – in the “Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate Change”, which was called for by Joe Biden, President of the United States of America, and which witnessed the participation of a number of world leaders and heads of government.

The UAE is invited to participate in this forum as it is the host country for the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

In a speech delivered during the forum, the President of the State said: “The UAE was the first Gulf country to ratify the” Paris Agreement “and the first country in the region to commit to reducing emissions in all economic sectors by 2030, and it also announced its strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and we have invested We have more than $150 billion in climate action, and we have ambitious plans for more future investments in this area.”

He stressed that the UAE, during its presidency of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties “COP28”, will make all available efforts to achieve radical progress in climate action, move from setting goals to achieving them, and reach a comprehensive action plan, for the benefit of people and the planet.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed added: “There is a close relationship between energy and climate change, so we must accelerate the logical, realistic and balanced global transition in the energy sector by increasing the production capacity of renewable energy by at least three times, and doubling hydrogen production,” stressing in this context. The need to strengthen international cooperation in technology transfer and provide the necessary financing to support the transition in the energy sector and address losses and damages, especially in the countries of the South and the societies most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change.

He stressed the importance of developed countries implementing their pledge to provide $100 billion to developing countries and the need to develop the performance of international financial institutions to ensure keeping pace with these requirements, and securing the necessary funding to stimulate investments, explaining that despite the exacerbation of climate change, the world has not yet lost its opportunity to confront this danger, provided Availability of real will for urgent international collective action to deal with it.

A call for a paradigm shift

He stressed that the UAE will make sure that the Conference of the Parties (COP28) is the major turning point in this field.

At the end of his speech, he addressed an open invitation to the world for the UAE’s participation from now in the efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving a quantum leap in climate action, expressing his confidence and optimism that this invitation would be answered.

The forum was attended by Joe Biden, President of the United States of America, Alberto Fernandez, President of the Republic of Argentina, Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, Gabriel Borek, President of the Republic of Chile, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Olaf Schultz. Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, Han Duk-su, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of the United Mexican States, Muhammad Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Jonas Gahr Storr, Prime Minister of Norway, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, and Antonio Guterres also participated. Secretary-General of the United Nations, and a number of representatives of states and governments.