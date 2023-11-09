Avatars is ready to transform into live action: the trailer of the live transposition of the famous Nickelodeon animated series finally arrives, which will arrive on Netflix in February 2024.

The four nations of the world once lived in harmony. Peace between them was guaranteed by the Avatar, the master of all four elements. However, everything changes when the Fire Nation attacks the Air Nomads, exterminating them, taking the first step towards conquering the world.

Avatar – The Legend of Aang, follows the young Air Nomad Aang as he awakens in a world destroyed by war. Together with his new friends Sokka and Katara he sets off on an action-packed adventure with the aim of taking the place that rightfully belongs to him: that of the new AVATAR.

Following the line of Netflix to transpose the most famous animated series, this time the objective is not a work taken from Japanese animation, but from the American one. In fact, the original series, written by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, although it tells of an imaginary world inspired by the East, was written in the United States.