Fist. The leader and vocalist of the group Russkaya, Ever Soncco, had a nice gesture with schoolchildren from IEP 72153 of the Agua y Milagro community, Chupa district, in Azángaro. He, along with members of the southern group, brought presents to the minors, who sang Christmas carols with flute, cornet, quena and more.

About, Ever Soncco He was surprised by the talent of the children and even dared to comment that several of the little ones have a very good future in music. Given this, he announced that he would donate musical instruments after realizing that the schoolchildren were using bass drums, drums and other musical objects in poor condition.

“I have heard very beautiful voices, they interpret and sing, that makes me happy, I know that in a short time we will share stages. In this educational institution I have seen drums and trumpets from those years, I am committed to renewing, I will do my best within this week to deliver to them,” said the singer.

After that, the artist did not hesitate to sing his popular song ‘I want to be your heart’ along with the schoolchildren.

Why did Russkaya’s Ever Soncco have a difficult childhood?

Ever Soncco had to fight a lot to achieve the fame he has today. When he was a child, his father was a musician in a band and told him that his dream was also to be a musical artist, but his father denied him this possibility for fear that he would take up drinking.

Later, Ever became independent and worked in various jobs while still in school. “I started working in everything, in chicken shops, I was a gas deliveryman, a motorcycle taxi driver; but I have never neglected my studies. I continued going to school and went straight to work,” she highlighted in an interview with La República.