For those who don't have it on their radar, a couple of weeks ago the series premiered on Netflix. Avatar the last Airbender, which tells us the first season of the animated counterpart, in which we see the chosen one of the four elements embark on a journey to save the world. A work that has many fans and that therefore was going to succeed in views due to their curiosity, and that is what happened, or at least that is what has been made known after the first data collected.

As mentioned by the platform, it has been an overwhelming success for this series, achieving the attention of 21.2 million views in just four days, hinting at how expected this adaptation was after many years of being announced. originally. This has led the program to be placed in the top 10 of more than 90 countries in the world, implying that the fame of the original animation of Nickelodeon It was a big success when it was broadcast on the children's channel.

The success has been so great that it surpassed in the premiere One Piece live action, which reached 18.5 million views last year in the same period of time, and that at the same time confirms that at least in the West this franchise is barely continuing its rise to gain followers. Furthermore, the comments of Avatar They have been mixed, since aspects of character development that fans did not like so much are changed, but at the same time they are grateful that they have removed the filler.

With the information in mind, it is very possible that the second season will be confirmed, given that it was also the case with the work derived from the work of Eichiro Oda, so continue with the land book on the adventure Aang It is the logical step to follow to incorporate more characters. In that case, now they will have to find someone to play Toph Beifong, who will be the protagonist's teacher to master earthbending, which will be vital in the fight against the fire nation.

Remember that you can now watch season one of Avatar the last Airbender in Netflix.

Via: Netflix

Editor's note: The truth is that this first season was very good, but there are details that did not convince and that felt rushed in some way. However, watching the following seasons could be worth it, since there are still two to go.