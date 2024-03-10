Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/10/2024 – 12:01

Photojournalist Joel Silva missed the birth of his son. 24 years ago, when he was born, Joel was working in a Colombian forest, documenting a guerrilla camp of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). “I didn’t attend the birth of my son. I stopped participating in several moments of my personal life to dedicate myself to my professional life”, he told Brazil Agency.

Joel Silva has been a photographer for 29 years. A large part of this career was dedicated to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. It was there that he began covering major conflicts in several countries.

Some of his photos from this period went beyond borders and became the cover of the world's main newspapers, such as a bomb that was launched by Muammar Gaddafi's regime against the rebels in Libya. “I photographed the Colombian guerrilla in 2000, then I covered the military coup in Honduras, the occupation of Morro do Alemão [no Rio de Janeiro]the conflicts in Africa, the massacre in Cairo (Egypt), the Arab Spring in Libya and the Gaza Strip”, he exemplified.

In one of these coverages, he recalled, he received “a grazing shot to the head”. “I was covering the massacre, the riot of protesters in Cairo, when a shot hit the concrete and landed on my forehead. Thank God it was just a graze. And I continued covering it, I didn’t stop.”

“Journalism has the function of showing reality in a war zone, as is happening now in the Gaza Strip. The photographer doesn't care if he's going to die, if he's going to step on a bomb. He cares about getting as close to the truth, to the news. The limit is trying to find something that doesn't mean invading an extreme situation, of the person's suffering, and, at the same time, photographing that for the world. You need to have balance”, he reinforced.

The various and impactful photos and videos he produced during this period have now been brought together in a documentary that he produced himself and which was released in February to report what it is like to be a correspondent in conflict areas. Called All the Wars I've Seenthe documentary can be watched for free on YouTube and is based on a book he wrote, A Sliver of Light in Society’s Basement.

“When I thought about the documentary, I thought about leaving a document of my experience in journalism, especially for my children. I want to leave this experience to them and also to this generation of journalists, photographers and reporters who need a reference. I think this is a historic document,” he said.