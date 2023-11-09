The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, opened a Gaza aid conference this Thursday, November 9, with a call for Israel to protect civilians in its war against Hamas. The French president assured that “all lives have the same value” and that the fight against terrorism “can never be carried out without rules.”

Officials from Western and Arab nations, the United Nations and non-governmental organizations, all gathered in Paris with the aim of providing urgent aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip, systematically bombed by Israel during its war against the Islamist group Hamas. The Israeli authorities were not present but were informed of the conversationsaccording to French government sources.

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated calls for a humanitarian pause in Israel’s operations.

“By attacking Israel on October 7, Hamas assumed responsibility for exposing the Palestinians to terrible consequences,” Macron noted, once again supporting Israel’s right to defend itself.

But he also highlighted the need to protect civilians.

“It is absolutely essential. It is not negotiable (…) All lives have the same value and there are no double standards for those of us who have universal and humanistic values,” he stated.

“The fight against terrorism can never be carried out without rules. Israel knows it. The trap of terrorism is the same for all of us: giving in to violence and renouncing our values,” added the French president.

More than 1.5 million people – approximately 70% of Gaza’s population – have fled their homes, a humanitarian crisis for which an estimated $1.2 billion is needed.

In the long term, Macron also said that diplomatic work must be resumed to try to bring the Middle East closer to peace, betting on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflicteither.

“We must learn from our mistakes and no longer accept that peace in the Middle East is left for later,” he said.

Officials from more than 50 nations, including several European countries, the United States and regional powers such as Jordan, Egypt and the Gulf countries, attended the meeting.

‘A war against all the Palestinian people’

Mohammad Shtayyeh, the Palestinian prime minister, was also invited and took the opportunity to urge the international community to “end the war.”

“How many Palestinians have to be killed for the war to end? What Israel is doing is not a war against Hamas, it is a war against the entire Palestinian people,” the prime minister asserted.

“We must take care of the wounded, provide them with electricity, water and medicine,” Shtayyeh added.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry highlighted that Israel had only allowed limited amounts of humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing and urged “the entire international community, and donor countries in particular, to continue supporting the Palestinian people in Loop”.

“The aid that has already entered Gaza is not sufficient to meet the needs of the entire population, and the voluntary and deliberate complications imposed by Israel on the delivery of aid only lead to a further deterioration of the situation,” he charged.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) speaks next to Commissioner general of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini during an international humanitarian conference for civilians in Gaza, at the Élysée Presidential Palace in Paris on November 9, 2023. © Ludovic Marin/AFP

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides proposed his plan for a humanitarian maritime corridor to Gaza “to provide a continuous, rapid, safe and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid in a pragmatic and effective manner.”

A plan that is being discussed with “all interested parties, including Israel,” and offers short, medium and long-term options. The ships would deliver the aid from the Cypriot port of Limassol, about 410 kilometers away from Gaza.

The French officials said they were considering evacuating the wounded to hospital ships in the Mediterranean off the coast of Gaza.. Paris sent a helicopter carrier off the coast of Cyprus and is preparing another with medical capacity.

Financial help

Thursday’s discussions also include financial support to help Gaza civilians.

Macron announced that France will provide an additional $85 million in humanitarian aid for Gaza civilians, bringing French funding to a total of $107 million this year.

On Tuesday, the German government said it will provide $21 million in new funding, in addition to releasing $76 million already allocated to the UN refugee agency UNHCR following a review it began after the Hamas attack.







Denmark has decided to increase its humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Gaza by $10.7 million, which will be channeled through UN agencies and the International Red Cross.

Also attending the conference were the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The 27-nation bloc is the world’s largest provider of aid to Palestinians.

“We have quadrupled humanitarian support to Gaza and the West Bank, but it is mainly for Gaza, to $107 million,” Von der Leyen said.

Ahead of the conference, Amnesty International called on states to press for an “immediate ceasefire” from all parties, a vital precondition to ensure that the people of Gaza receive any humanitarian aid in a sustained and effective manner.

On Wednesday night, DD defense activists. H H. from several groups, including Doctors Without Borders, Action Against Hunger and Doctors of the World, gathered near the Eiffel Tower to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“If the parties involved in this conference only discuss technical details such as the number of trucks that must pass, it will be a cosmetic discussion that will delay the real issue, the ceasefire,” said Michel Lacharité, head of emergency operations for Doctors Without Borders France, through a statement.

This article is adapted from our English version