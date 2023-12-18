Daniel Alves is in preventive detention in Spain after being accused by a 23-year-old girl of sexual abuse in a prestigious nightclub in Barcelona in December 2022. Now, the Brazilian must solve another problem that would have arisen in the last hours.

It may be of interest to you: Champions League, with very striking duels: this is how the round of 16 turned out

According to what was revealed by the Spanish press, a battle for one of the former player's properties of Barcelona and for its heritage. Joana Sanzcurrent wife of the Brazilian, found an opponent, Dinorah Santana, Alves' ex-wife has begun to make public complaints about sensitive issues.

Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

Dani Alves's first wife withdrew her support after falling into prison despite having been with him at the time the scandal became known. While Sanz, although he has publicly acknowledged that he does not want to be with the former playerhas not stopped supporting him, even financially.

In the program Partythe panelist Love Romeira He explained that Joana Sanz began to have differences with the ex-wife of the former Barcelona. “I have been talking with Joana, with her closest circle, and there are many things that I want the viewer to know about her. There is a lot of prejudice towards her, towards her situation. And Dinorah hasn't made it easy either.”.

See here: Unusual: brutal fight between Colombian fans in the match against Mexico, video

According to his story, Dinorah is fighting for Dani Alves' fortune and for the power he has lost over money and various properties of his. Apparently, she would have moved on to the 31-year-old model.

Joana Sanz, in Medellín. Photo: Instagram of Joana Sanz, EFE

“The whole attack by Dinorah towards Dani Alves is coming because from June 28 of this year The powers he had that allowed him to manage all the money and so on are revoked. That's when Dinorah changes her version of defense to start attacking,” said the panelist on the program. Telecinco.

And he added that Sanz moved into the home that Dinorah had with Alves and is taking care of the house expenses. In addition, she would be helping her husband financially with the promise that the money will be returned once he is released from prison.

The model claims that she had to leave Barcelona. Photo: Instagram: @joanasanz

“He goes to live in the house that belongs to both Dinorah and Dani Alves and He is taking care of the house payment for the two of them. because he cannot take care of his economy. There is a signed contract where Alves undertakes to return all the money deposited”, he concluded.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO