“Avatar” came to revolutionize the special effects of cinema. Several spectators were dazzled by the successful film by James Cameron, but others suffered from a collective syndrome that had no explanation for several months.

The Guardian rescued testimonials from Avatar Forums made by people who fell into a state of deep sadness realizing that their lives were not filled with spirituality and joy, as in Pandora.

“Ever since I went to see ‘Avatar,’ I’ve been depressed. Seeing the wonderful world of Pandora and all the Na’vi made me want to be one of them. I even contemplate suicide thinking that if I do it, I will be reborn in a similar world, ”they shared in the forum thread.

For its part, Variety collected the words of Max Perrin, a 24-year-old Texan artist: “It really made me rethink some things. I had no idea that I could be so deeply influenced by something like this. I had no idea how profoundly it was going to change me.”

Jacob Williamson, a 25-year-old American physicist, also admitted to having felt horrible when he visited Pandora: the world of Avatar at Disney world, the theme area of ​​the Disney park movie. “He ended up taking me out of school for a semester,” he detailed.

Several months after the premiere, CNN delved into the issue in 2010 about what might have caused this collective depression. “The best of our technology has been taken to create this virtual world, and real life will never be as utopian as it appears on screen. It makes real life seem more imperfect ”, explained their specialists.