In 2022 the long-awaited sequel to ‘Avatar‘, the film of James Cameronmoment in which Disney The date of the rest of the films was also brought forward, with 2028 being the date set for the end of the famous saga, however, its calendar has changed drastically.

Disney drastically changed its release schedule and has delayed the rest of the ‘Avatar’ films, unleashing all kinds of reactions among fans of the story, revealing that its end will come until 2031that is, three years after what was estimated.

‘Avatar 3’ goes to December 19, 2025; ‘Avatar 4’ goes to December 21, 2029; and ‘Avatar 5’, the end of the famous saga, will run until December 19, 2031. With this official information, it is understood that the end will come 22 years after the debut of his first film, which was a box office success. .

On the other hand, it has been revealed that other of his films also undergo changes in their release dates, such as the live action of ‘Moana’, which now arrives in 2025; ‘Deadpool 3’, which will be released in 2024; an untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie will be out in 2026; ‘Captain America 4’ will also be in 2024, ‘Thunderbolts’ the same year; ‘The Fantastic 4’ for 2025; and the two ‘Avengers’ movies, ‘Kang Dynasty’ and ‘Secret Wars’, will arrive until 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The launch delays are due to the production of all the films involved, because in the end they will not be able to reach the previously set date due to the delay of filming such as ‘Blade’ and ‘Thunderbolts’.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp