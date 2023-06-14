In the Oktyabrsky district of Izhevsk (Udmurtia), the construction of a new storm sewer began on Kirov Street. This was announced by Igor Naumov, deputy head of the city service for improvement and road facilities for production.

Stroyservice LLC is the contractor. The cost of the contract with the company amounted to 84 million rubles, 99% of the amount is allocated from the federal budget under the Stimulus program of the national project Housing and Urban Environment, writes news agency “Susanin”.

“Now the old collector is clogged and out of order. It is beyond repair. We will bypass it and make a new one. All work must be completed by November 1, ”said Andrey Nikitin, executive director of the contractor, quoted by Udm-info.ru.

Livnevka on Kirov is not the only facility to be built under the Stimulus program in 2023. By the end of October, it is also planned to lay storm sewer networks and water pipes to a new residential complex on 10 Let Oktyabrya Street. In addition, water supply networks will be looped in the territory bounded by Kambarskaya, Soyuznaya, Lenina streets and the border of Izhevsk.

During the celebration of the City Day on June 12, 2022, the then head of Izhevsk, Oleg Bekmemetyev, stated that the city storm water needs repair and therefore cannot cope with abnormal precipitation, the Udm-info.ru publication also clarifies. The cost of large-scale modernization was then estimated at 11 billion rubles.