James Cameron finally released “Avatar 2”, the movie that has taken over 10 years to hit theaters. This time, we see the Na’vi again, albeit at a different stage: Jake Sully has formed his family together with neytirialthough life on Pandora has become more hostile due to the presence of humans on the planet.

The war has not stopped and we have more to discover in this fascinating alien world. But can you enjoy this experience online?

James Cameron is the director of “Avatar: the way of the water”? Photo: composition LR/20th Century Studios/Disney

Where to see “Avatar 2” ONLINE via STREAMING?

“Avatar 2” is a production of 20th Century Fox, owned by Disney. In that sense, the exclusive platform for its ONLINE premiere via STREAMING will be Disney Plus in which its predecessor is available.

When would “Avatar 2” come to Disney Plus?

Because “Avatar” It is considered the highest grossing film in the history of cinema, this sequel, “El camino del agua”, is expected to become a great hit for Hollywood. Furthermore, James Cameron has made it clear that the film is a cinematic experience that should be seen in theaters.

With this in mind, there are two possible options: “The way of water” sticks to the usual exhibition window before arriving at Disney Plus or delays its arrival at the service longer than usual to ensure higher box office collections.

If it is the first case, “Avatar 2” would have its launch on the platform at some point in January of next year. If it is the second scenario, fans could see the tape in the middle or end of 2023.

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri in “Avatar: the way of the water”. Photo: Disney

What is “Avatar 2” about?

This indicates the official synopsis: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Shape of Water’ begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the problems that haunt them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.”

“Avatar 2″ – cast