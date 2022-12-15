Friday, December 16, 2022
Millionaires and Santa Fe: complaints from fans for not being able to use the stadium

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 15, 2022
in Sports
0


close

The Campin

The entity assigned two work teams consisting of 20 people to work during daytime hours.

The Campín would not be enabled until March, after the previous phase of the Libertadores.

Following the decision of the District Recreation and Sports Institute (IDRD) to give the El Campin pitch a ‘rest’, to recover the grass conditions After a hectic year in which multiple concerts were held, different fans of Santa Fe, as well as the ‘ambassador’ team, have shown their rejection on social networks.

Blanca Durán, the director of the IDRD, explained that the repair work on the field will continue until March, and also assured that it would be in line with Dimayor so that the dates of the teams do not overlap and the repairs do not generate problems in the development of the championship.

After the announcement, fans of Millonarios complained about the decision and even demanded that the club have its own stadium, so as not to have to share the stage with other events, such as concerts, which are the ones that wear out the grass the most.

For their part, other fans have proposed alliances between the teams to build a shared stadium, which is purely dedicated to soccer, and does not have the effects of both the field and the availability of the stage that is now experienced due to concerts.

The most infuriated fans with the decision is that of Millonarios, as they will face the preliminary phase of the Conmebol Libertadores at the end of February when the field would not yet be ready, which would leave the ‘ambassador’ team without a stage until March arrives and the grass will can use without complications.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO
SPORTS

