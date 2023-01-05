“Avatar: The Way of WaterJames Cameron’s ″ came to theaters with two big challenges ahead: living up to the high expectations created by the director and becoming a gigantic blockbuster to recoup his investment.

The premiere of the film put the filmmaker’s career at stake and the realization of the saga designed for five installments. After 13 years, the world of Pandora smiles again at the creator, who showed his haters that his fictional universe still has a lot to tell.

“Avatar 2”: how much has it grossed worldwide?

As recalled, Cameron explained to GQ that this is the worst business case in film history and that a disastrous box office would mean his end in the industry. Now that we have the official figures for its collection worldwide, we can say that it has been a success.

The sequel to “Avatar” has become the eleventh film in box office history to exceed $1.5 billion, leaving behind major productions such as “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”.

“Avatar 2” features stars like Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet. Photo: composition LR / Disney

The future of the Avatar universe

In an interview for Empire, the filmmaker said that “Avatar 2” was just the beginning of a much bigger story and that he wants to make a total of five movies. “The third one is done, so it will come out anyway. (…) The four is a bomb and I really hope to be able to do it ”, he advanced.