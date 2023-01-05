Volvo shifts gears in the development of autonomous driving completing the acquisition of 100% ownership of Zenseact, its self-driving software development subsidiary. The Swedish automaker completed the transaction just before the start of the new year, thus increasing its previous stake of 86.5%. The remaining part of Zenseact was sold to Volvo ECARX extensiona global mobility technology company.

Volvo has defined this transaction which involved the acquisition of the additional 13.5% of the shares of Zenseact as “a strategic step to own more of the software that powers them key features of the cars of the future and to support Volvo’s strategic direction to be a leader in new technologies”. Therefore, the subsidiary label alongside the Zenseact name disappears, leaving room for the idea of ​​a wholly owned subsidiary of the Swedish brand. The transaction completed by Volvo will not change the way Zenseact will operate and it will continue to exist and operate as an autonomous company e will lead the development of safety technologies, advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving for the first introduction in future cars branded Volvo and Polestar. The Swedish automaker said that while ownership of Zenseact is now entirely in its hands, ongoing collaboration discussions between the software company and ECARX will continue as planned.