On August 10, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda signed a decree depriving figure skaters Povilas Vanagas and Margarita Drobyazko of the state award for performing in Sochi during a Russian special operation in Ukraine. Nauseda wrote about this on Wednesday, August 10, on his Facebook page (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in Russia).

The politician’s message clarifies that the skaters are excluded from the list of holders of the Order of Gediminas of the fifth degree, which the couple was awarded in 2000.

According to Nausėda, the couple “crossed out their services to Lithuania with the cynical act of participating in a commercial event in Sochi.” The politician added that in 1993 Drobyazko received Lithuanian citizenship as an exception “under the current conditions looks like a miserable farce.”

The situation was also commented on by Speaker of the Seimas Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, her words are quoted Lithuanian media. The speaker stated that “there is no justification for the decision of Drobyazko and Vanagas to perform in Sochi” and added that the issue with their state awards is really clear.

Drobiazko and Vanagas competed for Lithuania at the Olympics and World Championships, where they won one bronze medal. Figure skaters have become national champions many times. Drobyazko received Lithuanian citizenship in 1993.