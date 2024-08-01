The 2025 Intercontinental GT Challenge calendar is finally complete, with the official date of the Suzuka 1000km confirmed.

The race, which takes place in Japan, has been scheduled for the weekend of September 11-14 as the fourth round of the SRO Motorsports Group series, which was still waiting to find out when to place the event when it was being presented with next year’s events.

With the Super GT calendar now complete (which will go to Suzuka in August), the mid-September slot has now effectively become available to race on the track of the Land of the Rising Sun, where no races have been held since 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic and difficulties in managing competitors’ travel and movements.

At that time, we were coming from a two-year period (2018-2019) in which the format had been modified, making it a 10h, included within the local Summer Endurance Race event.

The IGTC will therefore return to Asia as a racing continent in what will be its 10th season, starting with the Bathurst 12 Hours in February and continuing with the double 24 Hours of Nurburgring and Spa-Francorchamps in June.

Suzuka precedes the grand finale in Indianapolis, whose 8h will conclude the year on the first weekend of October.

#999 Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maximilian Buhk, Raffaele Marciello, Maro Engel Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

“The return of the Suzuka 1000km is fantastic news for the IGTC and GT racing in general. It is true that an event in Asia is essential for the long-term health of the Intercontinental. However, only the Japanese Summer Endurance Race has the combination of heritage, significance and circuit to satisfy the demand,” said Stéphane Ratel, founder and CEO of SRO Motorsports Group.

“Now, after a six-year absence and as a former competitor of the 1000km, I am really pleased to confirm that this race will not only be revived, but will also once again feature its iconic 1000km distance.”

“I would like to thank the owners of Suzuka, Honda Mobilityland, for believing in SRO and doing justice to the history of the 1000km and its name.”

INTERCONTINENTAL GT CHALLENGE – 2025 CALENDAR

January 31-February 2: Bathurst 12h

June 20-22: 24h Nurburgring

June 26-29: 24 Hours of Spa

September 11-14: Suzuka 1000km

October 2-4: Indianapolis 8h