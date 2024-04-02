This month, everyone who uploads to Autoblog Spots has a chance to win prizes!

Many cool photos are uploaded to Autoblog Spots and that should of course be rewarded. In any case, every month we give away a gift voucher worth €100 to the winner of the Photo of the Month. Of course you have to take the best photo for this, but now we also have a promotion where everyone has a chance.

This month we have the Uploterij on Autoblog Spots. What does this mean? Very simple: everyone who uploads has a chance to win prizes. We're giving away three Bol.com gift vouchers worth €1,000 €250, €100 and €50. The winners are chosen at random, so every spot has an equal chance.

The winners are therefore chosen based on a randomly selected spot. This means: the more you upload, the more chance you have. The promotion runs throughout the month of April, so you have every opportunity to participate. Photos of cars in the wild, photos of events or photos of your own car: they are all welcome on Autoblog Spots!

Photo: R8 and 812 Superfast combo, spotted by @justawheelchairguy

