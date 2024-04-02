After the passage, certified yesterday, under the control of the American Liberty Media, today was also a day of important announcements for MotoGP. In fact, official confirmation has arrived that the Aragon Motorland circuit will remain on the calendar until the end of the 2026 season. The track has been included in the MotoGP program since 2010, remaining out of the stages selected for the championship only in 2023. This year its return to the calendar has arrived and now the confirmation for both the next two seasons has also been ratified.

What was decisive was the agreement reached between the Government of Aragon and Dorna. Last Tuesday, the Minister of Environment and Tourism and President of Motorland, Manuel Blasco, signed this commitment, which the CEO of Dorna Sports, Carmelo Ezpeleta, ratified. The previous agreement between the parties, which was signed in 2022, envisaged Motorland hosting three Grands Prix over five years.

However, since the Aragon GP did not take place in 2023, the previously existing contract guaranteed the holding of 'only' two events in the three-year period 2024-2025-2026. Thanks to discussions with Dorna, the regional government's determination to revitalize and promote the Aragon facility has led to this new pact which 'covers' all three years. For events after the 2026 season, however, it will be necessary to stipulate a new contract. This year's race weekend is scheduled for August 30th to September 1st.