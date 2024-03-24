Yes, you see it right: this track car has a Dutch license plate.

Things are going well with the latest additions to the Dutch fleet. We recently had the new Koenigsegg on a Dutch license plate, and this week Wouter was allowed to look at the first Rimac on a Dutch license plate. And this week a very special car was spotted with a fresh license plate.

Although it is not a hypercar, it is a spectacular car: a KTM X-Bow GT-XR. This car looks like a street race car and it is. This is the street version of the X-Bow GTX, which can only be used on the track.

The car is basically a KTM X-Bow, but the differences are enormous. The GT-XR has a longer wheelbase, a completely different carbon body (without mirrors) and a different drivetrain.

Where the regular X-Bow is powered by a four-cylinder (from Audi), this car is equipped with the well-known five-cylinder (also from Audi, of course). The power of this block has been increased to 500 hp for the occasion. In addition to the engine, KTM has also adopted the 7-speed DSG from the RS3.

An on a Dutch license plate, therefore a fact.

The owner has also opted for a special version, in blue carbon. We normally only see that on Koenigsegg's and Pagani's. This KTM is slightly cheaper, but the price tag is still not cheap: this copy cost €474,552 (!).

Such a unique car with a Dutch license plate naturally deserves the title Spot of the Week. That honor goes to spotter @gerald, who will therefore receive an Autoblog cap or hat as a souvenir. Have you also come across something special? Upload your photos to Autoblog Spots and who knows, your spot might appear in this section next time!

