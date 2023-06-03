A new Autoblog podcast, number 14!

In this Autoblog Podcast, Wouter and Nicolas discuss, among other things, the new Mercedes-AMG C63. Is the German power sedan too expensive? In addition, Max Verstappen will of course be discussed. Does the Dutchman avoid tax by living in Monaco, or is that not so bad?

In addition to the news, the cheerful duo discusses occasions, The Sound and of course The Reaction of the Week! This and more in Autoblog podcast 14.

You can also listen to the Autoblog Podcast viaSpotifyandApple Podcasts.

Autoblog Podcast #14: Mercedes-AMG C63 too expensive + Verstappen evades tax appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

