There is great diversity in this month's top 3.

The Photo of the Month section not only discusses very different cars, but also different photography styles. We see that again this month, because we ended up in the top 3 with three very different photos.

Before we look at the photos, we first introduce the jury. The winner of the previous edition was Leonard (@lfcarphotos). This means that he will participate in the decision as a guest jury member this month. Also present Eric van Vuuren, our regular jury member. Together we decide who will be the winner this month Camera Expressvoucher worth €100!

Third place: Polestar 1

After last month's Saab, this time we once again have a Swede in third place. This time it is a Polestar 1, which was captured by @vantoorphotography.

Eric: “It's wonderful how simple a photo can be, yet so powerful. The blurred foreground creates a beautiful frame that makes the Swedish coupe stand out perfectly. The only thing I would do differently is the positioning of the lantern behind it. Now it just sticks out of the trunk, but if the photographer had gone a little to the right, the lantern would appear 'loose' of the Polestar 1. Anyway, then you would probably have lost the beautiful frame again. Anyway, great job!”

Machiel: “What a beautiful appearance it remains, that Polestar 1. Anyway, let's talk about the photo. With the bushes in the foreground and the car to the right of the center, a perfectly balanced composition has been created. The white color of the car also stands out very nicely in this setting. This photo is not quite exciting enough for number 1, but is nevertheless a very neat photo.”

Leonard: “What a wonderfully sleek and peaceful picture. Composition looks quite good, but this also has to do with the fact that there is little else to see in the photo. At the same time, that is also a bit of a disadvantage, a castle is of course a great location for a shoot, but a wonderful classic suits this location better than a hyper modern car. Furthermore: excellent colors in the photo and a nice contrast, also fits the car very well. In short: good colors and contrasts and the car is 100% the subject of the photo. A wonderfully peaceful photo, but the disadvantage is that I miss something 'spectacular' in the photo.”

Second place: DeLorean DMC-12

With a DeLorean you can take very cool photos. We already saw this in December with the Photo of the Month XL, and @kevinfeller proves it again with this photo.

Machiel: “A futuristic 80s vibe is of course what you want to see with a DeLorean. That's easier said than done, but Kevin has succeeded extremely well. The location, the nighttime setting, the colors, the flare effects: everything contributes to the right atmosphere. This photo takes you all the way back to the future, er… the 80s.”

Eric: “Another DeLorean DMC-12 among the entries! Last time the car that took the win also scored this month 'ie a place in the top 3. Photographer Kevin has managed to take a very special night photo in which the material of the bodywork is perfectly highlighted. Together with the lighting, the blue accents and the view of the Amsterdam Zuidas, the whole thing comes into its own.”

Leonard: “A wonderful photo with a beautiful location and good colors. The colors of lighting in the city and the lighting of the car match nicely. The car is also clearly the subject of this photo, well lit, stands out nicely. You don't have to make an effort to be the first to look at the car in this photo. A point of criticism that actually struck me immediately: I wonder which point of the photo is in focus, because the first thing I look at is the nose/front of the car and it seems that the logo is not nice and sharp. So the sharpness of the photo is a point of attention as far as I am concerned. Furthermore, I think the position of the DeLorean is very good, the front is clearly visible and through the open doors you can even look into the car, great!”

First place: 812 Competizione, F12tdf & 599 GTO

And now applause for number one: a spectacular record of three generations of hardcore V12 Ferrari. @GijsSpierings – no stranger to those who have been following this section for some time – makes a convincing comeback.

Eric: “Photographer Gijs has done everything he can this month to stand head and shoulders above the rest. Literally, because the point of view alone is taken from such a height that we don't often see. It is a great credit to the location and setting, because it gives the lines an extra dynamic. The fact that there are also three special Ferraris in the frame makes it complete. It's nice to show the V12 evolution in this way, the movement in the foreground provides just that little bit extra… I wouldn't be surprised if Thijs would hang one of these photos large in his showroom. What a wonderful series.”

Machiel: “The winner could only be one person this month. Gijs had the opportunity to capture a great Ferrari trio and did so with verve. The unique point of view alone makes this a spectacular photo. The oblique angle and the lines of the bend also make it a wonderfully dynamic photo. It's also nice how the cars are positioned in steps relative to each other. In a word: epic.”

Leonard: “What a poster image. Creativity has a plus point in this photo (regarding the white haze/mist). Cars lined up perfectly, nicely in the middle of the lanes. The speed radiates from this photo and that's how it should be with fast cars as far as I'm concerned! What I also noticed (I have no idea if this is intentional): the two rear cars are dark in color and the front one has a striking color, which makes it even more highlighted in the photo. I also noticed that the colors in the smallest details are really good. For example, look at the logo on the front wheel of the 599, even that stands out! A sleek photo, with good colors and packed with details.”

@GijsSpierings has been unanimously declared the winner of the Autoblog Photo of the Month. Congratulations Gijs! You will receive the Kamera Express gift voucher worth €100 at home.

This month there will of course be a new round, where the winner can again count on a voucher. So share your photos on Autoblog Spots and you will automatically participate!

This article Autoblog Photo of the Month – March 2024 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#Autoblog #Photo #Month #March