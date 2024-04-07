What has happened in the last few hours

These are the main news of the day in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza at 12:00 this Sunday, April 7:

– Israel claims to have withdrawn all its troops from southern Gaza except for one brigade. The Israeli army has withdrawn all its ground troops from the south of the Gaza Strip tonight, and has only left one brigade in that area of ​​the enclave, as confirmed this Sunday by a military spokesperson. The withdrawal comes after four months of fighting in the Khan Yunis area (the largest city in the south). The army has not reported the reason for the withdrawal or whether it may affect the announced ground operation on Rafah.

– Israel assures that it has “completed preparations for any scenario against Iran”. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated this Sunday that Israel “has completed preparations to respond to any scenario that may develop against Iran.” Israel is on alert over the possibility of retaliation from Tehran for the Israeli attack that killed 19 people at the Iranian consulate in Damascus on Monday, including several senior members of the Revolutionary Guard.

– Khamenei advisor suggests Iran considering attacking Israeli embassies. A military advisor to Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, stated this Sunday that Israel's embassies “are no longer secure,” suggesting that Tehran could attack the diplomatic headquarters of the Jewish State in retaliation for the attack on its consulate in Damascus. Former commander in chief of the Revolutionary Guard, Yahya Rahim Safavi considers that Israel has “violated all international laws” with the attack in Damascus, in which several senior officials of that ideological Iranian army died.

– The largest demonstrations in Israel since the start of the war call for an agreement to free the hostages and the resignation of Netanyahu. More than 100,000 Israelis gathered this Saturday (at the end of the Sabbath, the Jewish day of rest) in the center of Tel Aviv in a massive demonstration to demand from Benjamin Netanyahu's government an agreement for the release of all the hostages, in addition to call early elections in which, according to polls, the prime minister would clearly lose his parliamentary majority. “Netanyahu delays the agreement on purpose. It is he who stands between us and our loved ones in Gaza. Netanyahu must be replaced immediately,” claimed the father of a kidnapped man.

– UNICEF denounces that the conflict in Gaza has killed more than 13,000 children. The executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, denounced this Saturday that “the war in Gaza has killed more than 13,000 children and has injured many more”, six months after the resumption of the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas on October 7.

– UK announces military and civilian support package to help Gaza. The British Government announced this Sunday a package of military and civil support to establish a maritime aid corridor for Gaza, which includes the deployment of a ship from the United Kingdom Navy (Royal Navy) to deliver food and other supplies.

– Guterres launches harsh criticism of Hamas six months after the attacks: “Nothing justifies the horror of October 7.” The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, launched a harsh message against Hamas on Saturday night, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages it has held since October 7, six months after the attacks. of the Palestinian militia. “Nothing justifies the horror unleashed by Hamas on October 7,” he said after meeting with relatives of the hostages and some freed hostages.

– The Israeli army reports the death of four soldiers in Gaza. The Israeli army published this Sunday the names of four soldiers who died this Saturday in fighting with Hamas in southern Gaza. This is the highest number of casualties in a single day in months and is known just on the day that the war against the Palestinian militia turns six months old.