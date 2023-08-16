In the last few hours, the new agreement between Shakira and Gerard Piqué regarding their children has emerged. After months of judicial dispute, both would have reached an agreement regarding the time that their children Milan and Sasha can spend with each of their parents. In addition, there would be a clause on Clara Chía Martí, the current partner of the former soccer player.

For more than a year, the separation of the Colombian singer and the Spanish businessman gave much to talk about in the world of entertainment. After a relationship that began at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and that led to the formation of a family, the scandal broke out in mid-2022.

After the infidelity and all the details that were released at the time, a dispute began between the two to reconfigure the lives of their children after the separation. Beyond the move from Barcelona to Miami that Shakira made with Milan and Sasha, there were still issues to be resolved through the courts.



After all the sparks that they both got, including the song with Bizarrap, peace finally seemed to come and both would have reached an understanding, which defines both the person in charge of carrying out the daily life of the children and a striking term related to the couples.

First of all, the arrangement establishes that Milan and Sasha will live with the Colombian in the United States. In addition to being in her care, she will be in charge of everything that has to do with education, health and any issue related to the daily care of the little ones.

The clause of the agreement between Shakira and Piqué about their children

Regarding the bond with his father, Piqué will be able to visit his children every ten days. Along the same lines, the former soccer player has priority in time for the next vacation. During the school recess period that the children will enjoy in 2024, the employer has the possibility of spending 70 percent of that time with them, as signed in the agreement.

Beyond the agreed terms on custody, there was a particularity regarding the couple’s children that surprised. According to what they signed, Clara Chía Martí is not allowed to spend time with Milan and Sasha. This indicates that Piqué will not be able to combine the plans with his girlfriend and her children and that he will have to be without her for as long as he shares with the minors.

Among other things, this avoids, for example, the possibility that the Spanish girlfriend joins a shared family trip that the ex-soccer player takes during his vacations. An issue that, according to Ecuavisa, bothered Clara Chia a lot, who insistently asked her to renegotiate that clause.

Photo: Instagram Piqué, Screenshot YouTube

This understanding comes weeks after Piqué revealed his intention for his children to attend the wedding of their uncle, the businessman’s brother, an event in which Clara was of course going to participate and which would mean the first meeting of the little ones with her.

The wedding, which took place during school holidays in the northern hemisphere, meant Milan and Sasha extended their stay in Europe for a few days and delayed their return to the United States.

Despite the insistence, the information indicates that the request was denied by Shakira and that the children had to return on the originally scheduled date. With the new agreement, these discussions would be avoided.

