The Codacons expressed their concern, and what seemed to be only a distant hypothesis is slowly gaining more and more altitude: the return of a “click day”On the day on which the platform for car incentives will be opened, which is next May 25th. Because if it is true that on the one hand yesterday the decree of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers was published in the Official Gazette which starts the new edition of the incentives for the car, on the other hand until the platform is not active it is not possible to apply for the tax bonuses provided, which reach up to 5,000 euros.

As recalled by Il Sole 24 Ore, the “ecobonus.mise.gov.it” platform where dealers can book contributions for the purchase reopens from 10 on 25 May, even if for the purpose of booking the facility to be entered on the platform, the sales contracts stipulated starting from 16 May will be valid. The newspaper seems to have no doubts: the mechanism will inevitably lead to a “click day” for dealers who intend to secure access to bonuses by booking, which stops when resources run out. “I am satisfied. It is actually a measure that I strongly wanted. A breath of fresh air for a sector in distress but also an opportunity for a change towards sustainable mobility that also enhances our sector industry “the words spoken by the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti.

Giorgetti himself reiterated that momentarily businesses are excluded from the decree on incentives, but did not rule out the possibility that an economic opening could not be found in the near future to include them. “At the moment we have chosen to favor the change of Euro 4 cars, meeting the less affluent families”concluded the Minister of Economic Development, finally adding that the term of 180 days from the opening date of the booking by which the sellers must confirm the operations, it may be extended in the future.