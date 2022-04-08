A couple of months ago, it was revealed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy did not meet sales expectations Square Enix I had. Obviously, this caused some concern among fans of the game, especially about the issue of the sequel. Fortunately, it seems that there is nothing to worry about, since Eidos Montréal will still go ahead with the future of the IP.

Talking with Eurogamer, Mary DeMarle, Senior Narrative Director, mentioned that although Guardians of the Galaxy are a well-known property of Marvelthe game is considered as a new IP due to players not knowing exactly what to expect from it:

“It’s about creating a game. What I love right now is that, especially because of Game Pass, people are playing it and sharing their experiences. We make games to reach people, to reach an audience. And it’s great to finally find that audience, and it’s great that it continues to grow.”

Jean Francois Dugas, Senior Creative Director, said Square Enix has not ruled out the possibility of working on a sequel, although for now “they have not yet discussed the future of the game.” These talks will take place in the coming months, but Dugas You already have a couple of ideas about the direction these characters should take.

Publisher’s note: It’s great news that we’ll have more Guardians of the Galaxy in the future, and that Eidos Montreal isn’t planning to drop the IP after one game. Surely there will still be a very good time to meet the next title in the series, but at least we know that there are possibilities that it does exist.

Via: Eurogamer