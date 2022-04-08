The Chinese population, particularly in cities that are under strict confinement due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, has expressed its discontent, mainly through social networks, about the restrictive measures applied, questioning its functionality. The strategy, which would be led by President Xi himself, not only puts the country’s economy at risk but also the world economy. At the moment it is unknown how long it will last.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has put the Chinese health strategy called “Covid Zero” in serious trouble, which despite the strictness of its restrictions, has generated record numbers of infections in recent weeks. For their part, the authorities assure that they are not going to modify the plan, which has been applied for two years now, and has worked to control other variants.

“What did you think, that China was going to let the situation get out of control? Well no. The cost is not low, but it is worth paying to protect people’s health. From Wuhan in 2020 to Shanghai today, the country has seamlessly mobilized to contain the virus,” the Chinese embassy in London responded in a statement to those who criticize that the “Covid Zero” strategy is no longer sustainable.

The diplomatic representation in its statement adds that the criticism “coming from some Western doctors” seeks to “sow discord, create panic and defame China.”

A health worker walks at the entrance of a tunnel leading to the Pudong area, after the traffic restriction on the road was determined amid the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Shanghai on March 28, 2022. © Aly Song/Reuters

Ómicron has returned China to its starting point in its fight against Covid-19, as it has led it to once again implement the confinement of large cities such as Shanghai -which is home to 26 million inhabitants-, the closure of foreign borders, the application of massive tests and restrictions on mobility.

Despite the fact that this wave has generated a rebound in cases -of which the majority are asymptomatic- and two deaths so far, daily infections have exceeded 20,000 in recent days and China insists on its strategy.

The great Asian fears that relaxing its measures will lead to an increase in the number of deaths, as has been registered in its neighboring countries, or face a hypothetical health collapse.

88% of the Chinese population, around 1,240 million people, already has the complete vaccination schedule; however, it is worrying that around 80% of those over 60 years of age have been inoculated with only two doses and very few have three.

Social discontent

Meanwhile, the measures applied have generated social discontent, the same that has been transferred to social networks, where videos of fights between residents with toilets, food shortages, or mistreatment to which pets are subjected are shared. The population begins to question the inflexibility and functionality of these measures.

A Shanghai resident, standing on a scooter, scans a QR code to buy food from a vendor behind a barricade set up in a closed area, following an outbreak of COVID-19, on March 30, 2022. © Aly Song/Reuters

For their part, the authorities, under the premise of quickly controlling transmission and that outbreaks have the least possible consequences, assure that they will not relax the impositions.

President Xi Jinping, who according to the Xinhua agency is leading the health strategy, recently said that “we must persevere to achieve final victory.”

Many of the inhabitants of Shanghai are apparently disgusted with the speeches of the Communist Party, the government party, about the confinement and use social networks to unload their discomfort, where many videos have gone viral showing the discontent of the population, as well as the excesses committed.

Food shortage

Shanghai residents are experiencing problems acquiring food as a result of measures to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. People complain that online grocery stores are constantly out of stock.

Health workers deliver bags of food by truck to residents during the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Shanghai on April 5, 2022. © China Daily / Reuters

The Government has distributed basic food rations for a few days, but as it is unknown when the confinement will end, it is not known how long it will last. The Shanghai authorities point out that this city has enough food for its population, but they admit that the main challenge is to get food to homes, since there are barely 11,000 delivery men for a population of 26 million.

economic blow

Chinese public officials now face the complicated task of avoiding outbreaks of Covid-19 and, in turn, of not placing excessive restrictions that imply a paralysis of the economy.

The impact of this latest wave on the figures of China’s Gross Domestic Product corresponding to the first quarter of the year, mainly on industrial production and the evolution of domestic consumption, is pending evaluation.

“The outbreaks will slow down the economy, but as on other occasions, Beijing will counteract by increasing spending on infrastructure. In the medium term, it is wasted investment and debt to be amortized, but it will serve the authorities to meet their growth objectives – of 5, 5% for this year-“, commented the finance professor at the Universidad del Pueblo, Michael Pettis, on his Twitter account.

Impact on the world economy

Shanghai, the world’s leading container port, under a harsh Covid-19 lockdown, has supply chains across the globe under threat.

This is because thousands of port trucks are stranded, and drivers entering the city must quarantine for two weeks. This deficit affects the activity of the maritime station.

A worker in protective gear walks past residents who have lined up for the first round of mass COVID testing in Jingan district in western Shanghai, China, on Friday, April 1, 2022. © AP / Chen Si

Despite the fact that the port authorities indicate that for now there are less than a dozen ships a day waiting to dock, the problem is that “due to the restrictions imposed on truckers, the port does not really work,” said Bettina Schön-Behanzin, Vice President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai.

The representative also pointed out that cargo volumes would have decreased by 40% in a week at the port.

Balance of Covid-19 in China

The Chinese National Health Commission said on Friday that 1,576 new cases of coronavirus were registered the previous day, in addition to 22,648 asymptomatic cases.

According to a study carried out by the organization Our World in Data, more than 289,000 people have contracted the coronavirus in China and 4,638 people have died from the disease it causes. The last two deaths occurred in March and are the first deaths recorded in a year.

With EFE, AP and AFP