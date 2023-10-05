According to an authority in Freiburg, counterfeit packages of a diabetes medication may be circulating in Germany. The regional council in Freiburg speaks of significant “health risks”.

EAn authority in Freiburg has warned against counterfeits of the diabetes drug Ozempic, which is on the market in Germany. The counterfeits most likely pose “significant health risks,” as the Freiburg regional council announced on Thursday evening in consultation with the Stuttgart Ministry of Social Affairs.

Several counterfeit packs may be on sale in Germany. If counterfeit medications appear, they would have to be taken to a pharmacy. The original preparations from the manufacturer Novo Nordisk are not dangerous. The originals are visually easy to distinguish from the counterfeits.

In Germany, the monitoring of drug traffic lies with the responsible authorities in the federal states. You can issue warnings about counterfeits sold throughout Germany.