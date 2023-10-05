Julián Zucchi spoke on his social networks about the new stage he is beginning after announcing his romantic separation from Yiddá Eslava. The actor used his social networks to share with his followers his future plans in this period of being single. Following this line, the former member of Parcheesi He detailed that he resumed a healthy lifestyle, which is why he publishes his exercise routines in the gym through instagram.

But not only that, but the Argentine made public that he left the home he shared with Yiddá and moved to a new apartment that he displayed on social networks.. “Be careful, this is only for the digital family, only for you, see?” Said the filmmaker, showing his fans a tour of his new house. “I’m living here, I’m living on the top floor. Now I’ll show you where my bed is, I already have the bed,” Zucchi stated.

What did Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi say when announcing their separation?

Slavic Yidda and Julian Zucchi They surprised their followers by confirming their breakup on their social networks on the night of October 2. Despite the difficult moment they were experiencing, both appeared calm and smiling, pointing out that they want to maintain the family they formed to protect the emotional health of their children.

“He will always be the father of my children and I will always be the mother of his children. So, we seek to break the stigma of ‘Oh, because it’s over, everything is going to hell,'” Yiddá declared in the post. which was published on Instagram.

What will Julián and Yiddá’s participation be like on television?

This Thursday, October 5, many viewers were surprised to see the trailer for ‘Which is the real one’, which is broadcast by América Televisión. In the images you could see the participation of Yiddá and Julián, who will have to discover the alleged faker. The former reality boy even surprised by asking a question before a specialist: “Is it possible to forgive infidelity,” Zucchi is heard saying.