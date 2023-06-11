Sunday, June 11, 2023, 12:57 p.m.



| Updated 1:07 p.m.

Pedro Acosta had no rival this Sunday in Mugello. The ‘Shark of Mazarrón’ dominated the Italian Grand Prix from start to finish and took his third victory of the season, a victory that allows him to cut points in the fight for the World Championship against Tony Arbolino, who finished second. The man from Mazarrón is still 20 points behind the Italian, very solid this year, but this Sunday’s exhibition is a clear message that he is going to fight a lot for the championship. The podium was completed by the British Jake Dixon.

The domain of the man from Mazarrón has been incontestable throughout the weekend. He led all the free practice sessions and only made a slight slip in qualifying, where Arón Canet surprised him by taking pole position. It didn’t take long for Pedro Acosta to amend it, who started second this Sunday but took first thanks to a formidable start. There was no more history.

The ‘Shark’ set from the beginning the unattainable rhythm for the others that he had set since Friday. In just one lap he opened a gap between the chasing group and calmly dominated the 18 laps of the race. Thus, he snatched the victory at home from the World Cup leader, the Italian Tony Arbolino, who was not able to cough him up.

The other face of regional motorcycling this Sunday was Fermín Aldeguer, who started eighth but was involved in a multiple accident at the start. The Italian Grand Prix was over for him at the first corner of the race.