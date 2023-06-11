Singer Stas Piekha shared the results of a medical examination on social networks, saying that he had no global heart problems against the background of sudden hospitalization.

“I did all the tests that I could, cardiac. No global problems showed. Something about the little things, some things that you don’t need to worry much about, and neither do I, ”he said on June 11 in a video message on Instagram (belongs to the Meta organization, recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

Piekha also thanked everyone who worried and supported him.

The hospitalization of the artist was reported by a source of Izvestia earlier in the day. Piekha felt unwell at night, complained of pain in his heart and was hospitalized at the Botkin Hospital in Moscow.

Later, the singer said that the ambulance team that arrived at the call was not satisfied with his cardiogram, so a decision was made to be hospitalized. The artist admitted that, while waiting for the doctors’ verdict, he suddenly felt the undoubted value of life again and urged subscribers to take care of their health.

In March, 42-year-old Piekha was already in the hospital. Then the cause was the coronavirus.