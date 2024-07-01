No points in Spain and Austria

The eve of Austrian Grand Prix had seen theAston Martin as a protagonist of the drivers’ market with the official announcement of Lance Stroll’s multi-year renewal, and with the same British manufacturer then winning the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps for the first time since 1948. In Formula 1, however, the team obtained the his second consecutive placing with both drivers out of the points after the misstep in Barcelona.

Everything went wrong for Alonso

A race that did not go against the expectations of Fernando Alonsowith the two-time world champion unable to climb the rankings also due to a 10 second penalty for a contact with Zhou Guanyu in turn 3. As if that wasn’t enough, the maneuver cost two points on the license to the Asturian driver, who is currently -4 from disqualification: “It was a difficult day for us, as we expected – admitted the 42-year-old, alone 18th and penultimate – we didn’t have the pace, so we tried different strategies to vary the pace. Then we had contact with Zhou when I blocked at turn 3. The penalty did not change our situationit didn’t change our result because we were already out of the points. Next week we have our home race at Silverstone and the team is doing everything possible to improve the situation”.

A comment that underlines all the disappointment of Alonso, and that adds to that of his teammate Stroll, 13th under the checkered flag: “I was involved in a contact on the first lap of the race, but I managed to avoid any damage. – has explained – from that moment on, mine the afternoon was mainly dedicated to tire management to make the two-stop strategy work. I made some overtakes, but we lacked the pace to make much of an impact on our final positions. It was a difficult weekend; we are in a series of races that don’t suit our car, so there’s a lot of work to do“.