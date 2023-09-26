Apparently without coordination with the party headquarters, FPÖ politicians led by former Mölzer, a member of the European Parliament, travel to Afghanistan. The right-wing party had already attracted attention thanks to its original connections abroad.

In Austria, we are used to the fact that the right-wing party FPÖ likes to make original connections internationally. In 2012 a delegation traveled to Chechnya. After a conversation with Ramzan Kadyrov, Putin’s man in charge in Grozny, the “Blues” (the FPÖ’s party color) praised the fact that “peace and calm” prevailed there. Two years later, “election observers” were sent to Crimea and certified that the referendum, which provided the pretext for Russia’s annexation of the peninsula, which belongs to Ukraine under international law, had taken place flawlessly and without coercion; The blue observers didn’t know exactly who paid for the trip. Kabul was on the travel plan these days.

A small group of FPÖ people visited the radical Islamic Taliban, whose government is not internationally recognized. Photos distributed by the Foreign Ministry on Sunday show former European MP Andreas Mölzer and former National Council member Johannes Hübner, as well as a dazzling Viennese antiques dealer with a declared affinity for baroque music. Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaq and his guests “discussed, among other issues, the creation of consular services and facilities to solve Afghans’ problems in Vienna,” reported the Tolo News website.