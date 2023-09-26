His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received in Abu Dhabi, Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, as part of strengthening bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands.

His Highness praised the strong relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, expressing the two countries’ commitment to strengthening and developing these relations in a way that serves the interests of the two peoples and enhances the opportunities for development and prosperity.

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: We have constructive cooperation relations with the Netherlands, which we are seeking to strengthen to serve our common interests and the aspirations of our two peoples towards development and prosperity.