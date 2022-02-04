Friday, February 4, 2022
Austria Five people died in an avalanche in Tyrol, Austria

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 4, 2022
in World
The avalanche, which claimed lives, took place outside the restored slope.

Five people have died in an avalanche in Austria near the Swiss border, news agencies Reuters and AFP reported on Friday. According to AFP, one injured has been taken to hospital.

There were several avalanches in the state of Tyrol on Friday. The avalanche, which claimed five lives, took place outside the restored slope.

One of Tyrol’s 13 avalanches hit a ski slope at the Sölden ski resort. It buried five people under it, all of whom were saved.

According to Reuters, the Alps had exceptionally dangerous conditions on Friday, as heavy snowfall was followed by warming weather. There have been more than 50 avalanches in the Tyrol in the last two days, AFP said.

In recent years, an average of twenty people have died in avalanches in Austria each year. The number of deaths in the last two winter seasons has been lower since the coronavirus pandemic reduced the number of skiers.

