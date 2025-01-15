Alexander Zverev has taken the second step towards his longed-for first Grand Slam title. The 27-year-old won against the largely overwhelmed Spaniard Pedro Martinez in three sets 6:1, 6:4, 6:1 and moved into the third round of the Australian Open in Melbourne for the eighth time.

The 2021 Olympic champion only needed 1:54 hours for his comfortable victory and was able to save some energy for the upcoming task and the title dream. On Friday, the world number two, who has not lost a set in the tournament on Yarra River, will play against Jacob Fearnley from Great Britain.

Zverev looks in great shape after two days off

Zverev seemed to have benefited from the two days off after his convincing opening win against Frenchman Lucas Pouille. The Hamburger looked in top shape and highly concentrated right from the start. He set a high pace against the clay court specialist from Spain, who was visibly overwhelmed.

Zverev impressed with his usual powerful serves and precise cross balls, and he also occasionally sprinkled sensitive stops into his game. Even in tight situations, for example when Zverev fended off four break chances in the third service game of the first set, the German did not lose his rhythm. Martinez had to invest a lot for almost every point – but did so impressively.

After Zverev had gotten involved in the long rallies with his opponent a little too often, he took the initiative again and didn’t relinquish it until the match point was converted.