The technician Alfio Basilebetter known as ‘Coco’, is hospitalized in a neurological clinic due to severe cognitive impairment, it was reported on Wednesday.

Basile was the technical director of the Argentine national team, when Colombia He defeated him in Buenos Aires 0-5, in the World Cup qualifiers. United States 1994.

Messages of support

“The news saddens the world of football. Alfio Basile is in a neurological rehabilitation clinic due to severe cognitive impairment. The health status of the former coach of the Argentine national team, aged 80, is reserved. After suffering a decompensation, Coco Basile was compensated and is currently under medical observation to monitor the evolution of his health,” is the information from the newspaper La Nación, which belongs to the newspaper group of America, GDA.

He added: “The former coach collapsed last Friday and, after being stabilized, it was decided to transfer him to a specialized neurology clinic located in Belgrano. His three children and one of his closest friends are allowed to visit him at the clinic.”

What happened to Basile has moved Argentine football and teams and players have reacted with messages of support.

“These are moments of great pain, of great sadness. All I can say is: Strength, Coco,” the player wrote on his social networks. Rodrigo Palacio.

“All of Racing is with you, Coco,” they wrote. Hundreds of fans of the Avellaneda club sent their best wishes.

“This is not Basile’s first health problem, because in March 2017, he suffered a stroke that led to his hospitalization in a clinic in Palermo,” La Nación reported.