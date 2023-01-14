There are 12 Italians in the race, two sessions a day at 1 in the morning and 9 in the morning. Finals on the 28th and 29th. All about the first Grand Slam of 2023

The wait is over, finally we start with the first Grand Slam of 2023. The Australian Open in Melborune begins in the night between Sunday and Monday, at 1 Italian time, 11 in the morning in Australia. On the two main arenas, the Rod Laver Arena and the Margaret Cour Arena, a night session will also be played, with two matches per field which will start at 7pm in Melbourne, 9am here. The finals will be played on 28 (women) and 29 January (men). Defending the men’s title will be Rafa Nadal, who overtook Daniil Medvedev in a historic final last year, and made his debut against Draper on Monday. The women’s title was vacant after the withdrawal of Ashleigh Barty, former world number 1 and home champion in 2022. The favorite for the title is Iga Swiatek, while Naomi Osaka withdrew from the tournament and is expecting a child. See also Real, Rosberg and Marquez: the social reactions to Nadal's record

The Italians on the draw — There are 12 Azzurri at the start in the two draws. In the men’s Sinner starts at 1 on Monday against the British Kyle Edmund, n.583 Atp, in the match thanks to the protected ranking. Lorenzo Musetti (19) will take the field not before 6 in the Italian morning against Lloyd Harris, n.212. Lorenzo Sonego, n.44, was also on the pitch during the night, drawn against the Portuguese Nuno Borges, n.112 in the ranking. On Tuesday it will be the turn of the three Azzurri inserted in the lower part, that of Ruud. Matteo Berrettini, n.14 in the world will make his debut against the British Andy Murray, n.49 in the ranking, in the third match around 4 in the morning. Fabio Fognini, n.57 in the world instead will face the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, n.110 but always tough in home matches. Finally the absolute rookie Mattia Bellucci, n.153 in the ranking, coming from the qualifications, who will challenge Benjamin Bonzi, n.50 Atp. See also Tears and joy: Messi's goal can change the World Cup. "We're back"

Among women Elisabetta Cocciaretto, fresh from the final in Hobart, makes her debut on Monday night against Elena Rybakina. Tuesday is the turn of the other five blue women: Martina Trevisan, n.22 WTA faces Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, n.100. Camila Giorgi, n.69 WTA, makes her debut against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Lucia Bronzetti, n.50 in the ranking will find the German Laura Siegemund, n.170 on the other side of the net. Almost a derby for Jasmine Paolini, n.65 against the Russian raised in Italy Liudmila Samsonova, n.19 in the world, while Lurezia Stefanini, n.141 in the ranking and in her first appearance in a main draw Slam, will play against the German Maria.

Super jackpot — The total prize money will reach the figure of 48.3 million euros (76.5 Australian dollars). winner will receive 1,924,500 euros, while the finalist will earn 1,053,380 euros. The semi-final is worth €599,600, while the quarter-finals bring in compensation of €359,930. For the second round 219,270, the third round pays 147,750, the second 102,970, while the first round is worth 68,880 euros. See also Tekken 8 is reality, but the remake theory is making its way

Where to see it — The Australian Open 2023 will be broadcast live by Eurosport and Discovery+ starting Sunday night, with one channel (Eurosport 2) dedicating most of its programming to the Azzurri players. The Eurosport channels will also be visible to Sky and Dazn subscribers. On Gazzetta.it all the results, updates and reports on the tournament.

January 14, 2023 (change January 14, 2023 | 20:06)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Australian #Open #guide #Italians #competition #times #follow #tournament