Alicante, Spain.- This Sunday The Ocean Race 2023 startsa competence in which 11 boats participate traveling around the world.

Meet and dazzling by the beautiful places for which this caravan of boats will pass; among them Alicante, Spain, Where will the trip start from?

on this tour the mexican team will participate by Erik Brockman, Long live Mexicoor, who aboard their VO65 in 2021 have attracted a lot of attention since their arrival.

The start of the tour will be this Sunday, January 15 from Alicante and will have his end in Genoa, Italy, next July 1; so get ready to travel and enjoy the show.

The eleven ships will also pass between the Cape Townin South Africa, and Itajai, in Brazil, this being the longest stage of the tour.

Where can you see this race?

If you find yourself by the paradisiacal Capes of Brazil you will be able to see this route of boats, especially by Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin and Cape Horn.

In the first stage, you will be able to see them from Alicante-Cape Verde; in the sixth from Aarhus, Denmark -The Hague, Netherlands. And the seventh will be between The Hague-Genoa, Italy.

The tour will have regattas in port: Alicante (January 8), Cape Town (February 24); Itajaí April 21), Newport (May 29), Aarhus (June 4), The Hague (June 13/14) and Genoa (July 1)

So do not hesitate to visit these places that are full of sea, beaches and many activities that you can do, in addition to seeing the route of the 11 boats.

(With information from EFE)