Blue start. Jannik Sinner will be the first Italian to take the field at the Australian Open 2023. The South Tyrolean will soon open the first Grand Slam of the season, at 1 Italian against the British Kyle Edmund on concrete at the John Cain Arena. Sinner’s opponent, n.583 Atp and in the race thanks to the protected ranking, has been out of the circuit for a year and a half due to a problem with his left knee and faces the first round with the disadvantages of the forecast. Sinner seems to have recovered from the groin problem that stopped him in the Adelaide 1 tournament.