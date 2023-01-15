The South Tyrolean inaugurates the first Grand Slam of the season against the British who has just been beaten in Adelaide. Night with Musetti, Sonego and Cocciaretto
Blue start. Jannik Sinner will be the first Italian to take the field at the Australian Open 2023. The South Tyrolean will soon open the first Grand Slam of the season, at 1 Italian against the British Kyle Edmund on concrete at the John Cain Arena. Sinner’s opponent, n.583 Atp and in the race thanks to the protected ranking, has been out of the circuit for a year and a half due to a problem with his left knee and faces the first round with the disadvantages of the forecast. Sinner seems to have recovered from the groin problem that stopped him in the Adelaide 1 tournament.
Blue night
—
In addition to Sinner, three other Azzurri will take the field, protagonists towards the Italian morning: Sonego-Borges will be the third match on field 6 (estimated start for 5), Musetti-Harris the fourth match on field 14 (not before 6) and Cocciaretto-Rybakina fourth match on court 13, also in this case not before 6 in Italy.
January 16 – 00:29
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Australian #Open #Sinner #opens #field #shortly #Edmund
Leave a Reply