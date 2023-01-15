What’s new today, Monday 16 January 2023? Let’s see them together with Branko’s horoscope with forecasts for all zodiac signs.

Horoscope Aries Monday 16 January 2023

Dear Aries, today your work recovery continues a bit slowly. They are still there many expenses to cope with and you will feel overwhelmed by the burden of finances. Don’t be afraid, the stars will come to support you and everything will be fine in the best way. Love will be affected by your uneasy state of mind and there may be small frictions with your partner.. tomorrow will be better. Singles little predisposed to new acquaintances.

Taurus horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

Dear Bullas indicated by the horoscope of Brankotoday the Sun in Taurus will make you more thoughtful. stop to think, decide with care choices before acting. In a few days Venus it will come back favorable and you will have to be found with the clear ideas in love.

Gemini Horoscope Monday 16 January 2023

On this day, regarding i feelings, you feel a little confused, probably because there are things that, right now, have priority. Venus it is still up to you favor and will support you! Moment positive also on work, there moon looking good could bring you good news!

Cancer horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

Your behavior is mistaken you are too attached to others ratings, change your attitude. The transit of Sun in the sign, it brings you news in love and, towards the second half of the month, it will favor i new encounters. In the work avoid useless discussions!

Leo horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

Some still persist difficulty in lovealso on the work the situation is quite tense, try to solve it as soon as possible. The coming month will bring many changes, some of which may already be in place.

Virgo horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

This day will start a very period Interesting in love for the sign of Virgin. The stars they push you to let go. In the days to come you will be involved in an exciting love storyso much so that the job will no longer be yours priority; this will create some criticism for you. The horoscope advises: Attention!

Libra horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

The Moon brings you back down to earth and you have to take care of management familiar, cook, iron and provide for the expenses for the children. Creative and optimistic, win acclaim at work will be simple!

Scorpio horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

Day positive, you will wake up with a full Of power. Mars And Jupiter will remain favourable throughout the month of July, it will be a good month for i feelings. Moment a lot positive also for the work.

Sagittarius horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

Dear Sagittarius, today you will have energy to no end and when games in fourth no one is able to stop you. Especially at work you will be able to obtain excellent results and loans at advantageous rates. Favorable stars push you to seize the opportunities that will present themselves this period, will be able to contribute to the economic improvement that you have been waiting for. Singles on the hunt for new prey.

Capricorn horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

Try to close important deals, conclude, you need new projects and relaxenergy is running out. You haven’t yet decided where to go on vacation, and not even with whom!

Aquarius horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

Dear Acquariumas Branko’s horoscope predicts, today will be a day stimulating. You will start getting some answers important. If you have gods projects important, you should carry them on with more momentumin view of a 2022 which can give you many satisfactions. Also, next week Venus will start a passage that will favor thelove.

Pisces Horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

Dear friends of the Fishaccording to the astrological predictions of Brankotoday the Sun will be in great look and will invite you to move and ad to explore. You will be stimulate yourself to open the mind and make new experiences.