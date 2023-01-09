Good first for Matteo Arnaldi, Luciano Darderi and Gianluca Mager in the Australian Open qualifiers, taken during the Italian night on the hard courts of Melbourne Park. Immediately out, however, Francesco Maestrelli, Riccardo Bonadio and Marco Cecchinato, second seeded in the qualifiers, who retired in the middle of the second set due to a shoulder injury. Instead, Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego are immediately out in the tournaments in preparation for the first Grand Slam of the season which starts next week. The Ligurian was eliminated in the ATP 250 on hard courts in Auckland, New Zealand, back on the calendar after three years. The 35-year-old from Arma di Taggia, number 55 in the world, lost 6-7(2) 6-1 6-3 against the 22-year-old American Jenson Brooksby, number 48 Atp who will be the first opponent of the Argentine Diego Schwartzman, number 35 in the world and seeded number 3. Fognini is also entered in the doubles tournament, together with Simone Bolelli. The two Azzurri are the number 3 seeds in the draw: their 2023 in the ATP circuit will begin against the Austrians Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler.

Sonego ko

Nothing to do for Lorenzo Sonego either, after the nine unexploited set points and the withdrawal against Daniil Medvedev, he also leaves the scene in the Adelaide 2 tournament. The Turinese, number 45 in the world, was the only Italian in the main draw, but his journey ended immediately in the first round. Sonego surrendered 6-4 6-2 against 21-year-old Briton Jack Draper, world number 42. Draper, the Top 50 who gained the most positions in 2022 and closed the season by participating for the first time in the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen Atp Finals, had won the only direct match last year in Madrid, on the red clay of the Caja Magica . Good debut instead for Jasmine Paolini in the WTA tournament in Hobart. The 27-year-old from Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, n.65 in the ranking, beat the Romanian Patricia Maria Tig, n.790 WTA (competing with the protected ranking), in two sets with a score of 6-3 6-1, in the first round. in one hour and 3 minutes of gameplay. The Tuscan will face in the second round the winner of the match between the other Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, No. 69 WTA, and the French Alize Cornet, No. 34 in the ranking and third seeding favourite.