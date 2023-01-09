The 2026 it will be the year in which the absolute debut of theAudi in Formula 1, both as a new partner of Sauber and as a new power unit supplier. In the meantime, the German company has already identified and established all the plans to be able to arrive at that appointment in the best possible conditions, in the hope of replicating the successes achieved in other car categories. Two of these were those captured in the 24 Hours of Le Mans by the Scotsman Allan McNishin 2008 and 2013.

Limited to the world of Formula 1, the 53-year-old former driver also boasts experience in the top flight in 2002season in which he ran at the wheel of the Toyota. Just that year, the Japanese manufacturer began its new adventure in Circus, except to interrupt it seven years later, following unsuccessful results. A circumstance that McNish himself does not want to review to the detriment of Audi, as stated a motorsportmagazine.com: “With Toyota, first at Le Mans and then in F1, it was a completely different game – he said – only the personnel had to be multiplied by three in order to be able to produce a valid program for F1. Sure, that’s 20 years ago. Budgets and engines were unlimited. We used to use three engines over the course of a weekend, while now the number is the same over the course of a season. There were many changes, but when I moved from Toyota to Renault at the end of 2002 as third driver, my first ever lap was faster than my qualifying flying lap for Toyota. So, the difference between those fighting in the middle of the table and those fighting for race victories is huge. I believe that no one can underestimate this kind of level“.

Looking to the future, McNish is therefore impatient to see the debut of Audi, even more after all the projects and operations completed or scheduled to be able to see it enter the scene in 2026: “I would say the last 18 months have been very busy – he added – certainly the 2022 has been a pretty hectic timelike I’ve never seen before. And to think that 2026 is still a long way off, but it’s just around the corner. The first race is 39 months away, not that we’re counting it, but having been involved with Audi for over 20 years, it’s part of that progression. It’s an exciting time and I don’t think anyone within the company doesn’t want the first race to come in 2026.”