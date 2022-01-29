MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Hip-hop singer Kanye West will have to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus if he wants to play shows in Australia, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday after media reported that the artist was planning a concert in Australia. tour in the country in March.

The warning comes just two weeks after tennis star Novak Djokovic’s hopes of a Grand Slam title were dashed when a court upheld the government’s decision to cancel his visa due to Covid-19 rules and his failure to vaccinate against the virus.

“The rules are you have to be fully vaccinated,” Morrison told a news conference.

“They apply to everyone, as people have seen recently. It doesn’t matter who you are, those are the rules. Follow the rules – you can come. You don’t follow the rules, you can’t.”

Morrison’s remarks follow a Friday report in the Sydney Morning Herald that said West plans to play stadium shows in Australia in March, according to industry sources.

Representatives for West, who released his latest album, “Donda,” in July, were not immediately available for comment.

The vaccination status of West, who ran for the US Presidency in 2020, is unknown.

In a 2021 interview on social media, the singer said he received a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, but in a 2020 interview with Forbes magazine, he called the vaccination “the mark of the beast.”

Australia, one of the most vaccinated countries against the coronavirus, has been battling an explosive wave of infections over the past month, driven by the fast-spreading variant Ômicron, with around 2 million reported cases.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly)

