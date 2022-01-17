Doc Strange 2 aims to be one of the most ambitious films in the MCU. Recent reports have advanced some details about the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, such as the supposed cameo of John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic. Now, insider Grace Randolph has leaked exciting data.

Specifically, film critics report that a test screening of In the multiverse of madness was held, from which it was reported that Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen) would be the great villain of the film.

Elizabeth Olsen is mainly recognized for playing The Scarlet Witch in the MCU. Photo: Marvel Studios

In that sense, she would have explosive fight scenes against Doctor Strange. Also, Randolph comments that, although Stephen will have more screen time than Wanda, both sorcerers will be the protagonists. In addition, he has anticipated that the story will have “strong doses of terror.”

The insider reveals that there would be various appearances that will be the dream of fans come true. However, there is one in particular that no one has reported so far that would be the biggest ‘boom’.

Wolverine, Fantastic Four, Tobey Maguire, and more would appear in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. Photo: Composite/Marvel/Fox

Rudolph comments that Tom Cruise’s alleged involvement as Iron Man is not part of the footage, as are several of the alleged cameos by other famous names that have been rumoured.

Regarding the duration of the film, the reporter also reports that Doctor Strange 2 would have an approximate length of 2 hours. This is not counting the credits and the typical scenes that Marvel usually includes after the film is over.

When is Doctor Strange 2 released?

Much to the delight of fans, Doctor Strange 2 will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.