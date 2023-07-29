Australia | Four people are missing after a military helicopter crashes into water in Australia

Defense officials say the Talisman Saber exercise, led by Australia and the United States, is on hold due to a helicopter crash.

Australasia four people have disappeared after a military helicopter fell into the water during a large military exercise, says the country’s defense minister Richard Marles.

The accident happened late Friday evening local time on Hamilton Island, located on the northeast coast of Australia. Defense Minister Marles said that after 12 hours of searching, no missing persons had been found.

